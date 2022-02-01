      Weather Alert

Former Kansan Charged By FBI

Feb 1, 2022 @ 7:12am

A woman who once lived in Lawrence has been arrested after federal prosecutors charged her with joining the Islamic State group and leading an all-female battalion of AK-47 wielding militants.

The U.S. Attorney in Alexandria, Virginia, announced last weekend that Allison Fluke-Ekren, 42, has been charged with providing material support to a terrorist organization.

The criminal complaint was filed under seal back in 2019 but made public Saturday after Fluke-Ekren was brought back to the U.S. Friday to face charges.

Prosecutors say Fluke-Ekren wanted to recruit operatives to attack a college campus in the U.S., and discussed a terrorist attack on a shopping mall.

She told one witness that “she considered any attack that did not kill a large number of individuals to be a waste of resources,” according to an FBI affidavit.

