Former Kansas Congressman and current CIA Director could be tapped for Secretary of State; Washburn professor sees that as good for Kansas

The New York Times is reporting that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will be forced out in the next several weeks. This could elevate former Kansas Congressman and current CIA Director Mike Pompeo to the Secretary of State post.

“The Secretary of State job is traditionally one of the most important positions, not only in the United States, but can be in the world, it depends on the President,” said Washburn University political science professor Bob Beatty. “Some Presidents use the Secretary of State to broker some very, very important peace deals, for example. Other Presidents completely ignore a Secretary of State. Richard Nixon did that before Kissinger took the job. It really depends on the President, but a Kansan being Secretary of State is a big deal for the state of Kansas.”

President Donald Trump’s usage of that position has been different than previous occupants of the office.

“Trump seems to go back and forth,” said Beatty. “Literally day by day, sometimes hour by hour. That’s a tough question. The main aspect of Rex Tillerson is that it seems as if he has wanted to be a traditional Secretary of State. That’s difficult with such an untraditional President.”

President Trump’s public profile and prolific use of social media has made the position a challenge to execute.

“It’s difficult to be Secretary of State and conduct a lot of behind the scenes negotiations, which is what a Secretary of State does, when the President is tweeting out things that often contradict what could have taken hundreds of hours of negotiations,” said Beatty.

The good thing about a promotion from within the administration is that the Senate has already confirmed Pompeo to one post. It would be difficult to justify not confirming him to a different one.

“Pompeo could get some really difficult questions,” said Beatty. “That’s the chance for the Senate to criticize the administration, but in terms of an actual vote, there’s nothing that I’ve seen that Pompeo has done that at this point, I think, could jeopardize his nomination.”

The Times article did not give a specific timeline for the changes.