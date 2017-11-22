Former Kansas CPA pleads guilty to filing false tax returns

According to a news release from U.S. Attorney Tom Beall, a former Kansas CPA pleaded guilty Tuesday to filing a false tax return.

69-year-old Robert Purinton, formerly of Overland Park, pleaded guilty to one count of making a false statement on his 2009 tax return by under-reporting his income by about $202,000. He agreed to make restitution of $71,543 for the additional taxes due and owing for that year.

He also agreed to make restitution of $34,512 for 2010, although he did not plead guilty to any criminal activity for that year. During those years, he was a CPA with an accounting firm in Overland Park.

The sentencing date will be set after his presentence report is completed. He faces a maximum penalty of three years in federal prison, a fine up to $250,000, and total restitution of $106,055.

