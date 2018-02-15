Former Kansas deputy charged with official misconduct

A former Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputy who’s accused of not turning over evidence during a narcotics investigation has been charged with official misconduct.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the charge was filed Tuesday against Justin Price, whose four-year tenure with the department ended a couple weeks ago. Sheriff Jeff Easter says a resident involved in the narcotics investigation

raised concerns in December.

The Wichita Police Department investigated the complaint against Price. Easter described the allegations as an isolated incident. His attorney, Steven Mank, didn’t immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press on Thursday.