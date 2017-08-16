Former Kansas Rep. Paul Davis enters Congressional race

A former member of the Kansas House is making a run for Capitol Hill. Democrat Paul Davis on Tuesday announced his bid for the 2nd District Kansas Congressional seat currently held by Lynn Jenkins.

Davis has been out of the political realm since losing a close race against Gov. Sam Brownback in 2014. During his campaign announcement in Topeka, Davis a room packed with supporters that one reason he decided to run for Congress is to keep his former opponent’s agenda out of Washington D.C.

“Yes, our federal tax code is a mess, said Davis. “And I agree with President [Donald] Trump and House Speaker [Paul] Ryan that it needs a good overhaul. But they want to pull the Brownback tax experiment out of Kansas’ dumpster, polish it up a little and sell it to the entire country.”

In April, Davis embarked on a four-month long listening tour that saw him visit the more than 20 counties that make up Kansas’ 2nd Congressional District to speak face-to-face with voters.

“None of them said that the one thing that we could really use is some more tax cuts for millionaires and corporations at their expense. They’ve heard that sales pitch before and rest assured no one in this state is buying it for a second time.”

By running for Congress, Davis is vying for a spot in a political system that he calls “fundamentally broken” by “unprecedented, unchecked, obscene amounts of money” being funneled into the government and elections.

Following his campaign speech, Davis told reporters that he would fight for campaign finance reform.

“I think we need to get rid of dark money,” said Davis. “I think people are disgusted by all of these nice-sounding groups that are coming in and trying to influence the outcome of elections; and people have no idea who’s funding them.”

If elected, Davis will head to Washington D.C., where political tumult is at fever pitch due to the ongoing controversy surrounding the Trump administration.

While his ability to successfully cross the political aisle was a hallmark of his time in the Kansas Statehouse, the polarizing effect Trump has had on Washington would require Davis to bring his bipartisanship to a new, possibly more aggressive, level.

“I think a lot of Americans right now are turning on their TVs every day and shaking their heads when they see the comments from the Presidents and the White House,” said Davis. “But he was elected president and if I’m successful in this campaign I will work with him, but I’m also going to call him out when I think it’s necessary.”

With the midterm elections still more than a year away, Davis says he’s not going to spend that time contributing to the political rhetoric that’s been the foundation of numerous campaigns. Instead, Davis is counting on voters to look at the candidate who can change the culture in Washington D.C.

“Are we going to have somebody who is a problem solver and is willing to go across the aisle and engage Republicans and really tackle the problems that I think people want to see us tackle? Or we going to have somebody who’s just going to be there with a bullhorn providing more noise in a political environment that just doesn’t need any more of that,” said Davis.

In the two years between his run for governor and the 2016 presidential election, the Democratic candidate has come to recognize the importance of attracting the attention of millennials in the state.

“We need young people to be involved in this campaign and we need them to show up and vote,” said Davis. “That’s been a problem in the past. When I ran for governor in 2014, the turnout among young people of was not very good. I want to talk to them about college affordability and issues that really matter to them. I’m going to spend a lot of time on on college campuses community colleges and engaging young people in this campaign because we need them.”

Davis will likely face Kelly Standley, of Neosho County, in the Democratic primary.

GOP State Sen. Steve Fitzgerald and Basehor City Councilman Vernon Fields are competing for the Republican nomination.

Jenkins has said she will not seek reelection.