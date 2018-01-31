WIBW News Now!

Former Kansas student charged with 18 felonies after hacking

by on January 31, 2018 at 6:22 PM

A former University of Kansas student is facing 18 felony charges in crimes involving the university’s computers.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports Varun Sarja, of Olathe, made his first court appearance earlier this month after being charged in November.

University spokeswoman Erinn Barcomb-Peterson said Sarja was a freshman in engineering when the computer crimes occurred from December 2016 to May 2017. He is no longer a student at the school.

Court records accompanying the charges say Sarja pretended to be with the university IT department when he tried to use a USB stick on a computer on May 2, 2017, but he was prevented from completing the crime. Other records provide no explanation for the allegations.

Sarja was freed after posting $2,500 bond. His next court appearance is Feb. 13.

