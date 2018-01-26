WIBW News Now!

Former Kansas trooper admits to using excessive force, won’t work in law enforcement again

by on January 26, 2018 at 3:10 PM

A former Kansas Highway Patrol trooper will not work in law enforcement again after admitting that he used excessive force on a man he arrested.

Federal prosecutors say James Carson of Independence, Kansas, pleaded guilty on Friday to violating the man’s civil rights during an arrest in June 2013.

According to court documents filed in federal court, Carson was arrested a man identified only as R.T. and took him to the Labette County Jail.  Prosecutors say the man’s hands were handcuffed behind his back when Carson
kicked his legs, causing R.T. to fall on his back.

Carson admitted that he didn’t have a legitimate law enforcement reason for using force against the man.

As part of the plea, Carson surrendered his law enforcement credentials and can’t be employed in a law enforcement job.

