Former KHP trooper sentenced for using excessive force

Former Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper James Carson was sentenced today to nine months in prison for violating an individual’s civil rights by using excessive force, said U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Carson pleaded guilty to one count of violating civil rights in his capacity as a law enforcement officer. In his plea, he admitted he used unreasonable force against a man he arrested. Carson conducted a lawful arrest and then transported the man to the Labette County Jail, where at least five other law enforcement officials were present. As Carson removed the man from the patrol vehicle and escorted him into the booking area, the man’s hands were cuffed behind his back. Without warning, Carson kicked the legs out from underneath him, causing him to crash down on his back onto the floor. Carson admitted in court that he used force for the purpose of punishment and not for a legitimate law enforcement purpose.

As part of the plea agreement, Carson agreed to surrender his law enforcement credentials and never again accept any employment related to law enforcement.