WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


27°F
Overcast
Feels Like 27°
Winds North 0 mph
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Overcast34°
21°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy34°
21°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy40°
11°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy22°
13°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Overcast28°
19°

Former KSU employee files lawsuit against university over co-worker’s alleged harassment

by on December 22, 2017 at 1:59 PM

A former Kansas State worker says in a federal lawsuit that the university didn’t adequately respond to her complaints of sexual harassment by a co-worker.

In a lawsuit filed this week, Paulette Arnold says she was harassed for nearly three years while working in the Information Systems Office.  She says the systems coordinator, Kevin Yaussi, sent sexually explicit emails, inappropriately touched her and left her inappropriate gifts.

Arnold says she and another worker reported Yaussi’s behavior to their supervisor.

The Kansas City Star reports the university determined Yaussi had harassed Arnold but only ordered him not to interact with her except for work.  He was given a written warning and a recommendation to complete training on sexual harassment and workplace professionalism.

A Kansas State University spokesperson said the university doesn’t discuss pending litigation.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.