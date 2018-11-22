Former KU Business School teacher wins international award

A doctoral graduate from the University of Kansas and former teacher at the KU Business School is leading a think tank that won a major international award.

Dr. Kara Tan Bhala and the Kansas City-based non-profit think tank she founded, Seven Pillars Institute for Global Finance and Ethics won the 2018 award from the London-based Transparency Task Force for the best world-wide contributions towards enhancing ethics in finance.

“What is the government policy towards regulating financial institutions?” asked Dr. Bhala. “Banks, insurance companies or any organizations which have to do with finance?”

The TTF recently presented a white paper in Parliament in the United Kingdom entitled “Ideas to help reduce the chance of another Global Financial Crisis”. TTF is involved in the creation of a new All Party Parliamentary Group on Financial Stability. Bhala says that avoiding financial crises is as much about collaboration as it is about regulation.

“We don’t like to just immediately say, we recommend you regulate this,” said Dr. Bhala. “We prefer it if we start from, like, in banking, we would talk about culture. How do you instill a culture of ethics? We’d like it to be more voluntary. We like to have collaboration with financial institutions, regulators, consumers, so it’s more a discussion than a top-down, let’s put this rule in.”

The strongest ideas to come out of the parliamentary group will be developed into fledgling policy proposals for consideration by regulators and government departments and so on.

“We just advocate,” said Bhala. “We don’t, of course, have any regulatory power. We advocate, we promote and we do a lot of research and education.”

Bhala also teaches a short-term, intensive course in Global Finance and Ethics at the University of London, where she is a Fellow at Queen Mary College.

Image courtesy: Seven Pillars Institute