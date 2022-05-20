Former KU Soccer Player Allegedly Killed By Husband

A former University of Kansas soccer goalie has been killed and her husband has been charged with first-degree murder in her death, police say.
Officers found Regan Gibbs, 25, fatally wounded in her apartment in Lawrence.
Police said her husband, 26-year-old Chad Marek, called 911, and he was arrested at the scene.
Police said Gibbs’ killing was likely a result of domestic violence.
They declined to say how she was killed.
Gibbs was a goalkeeper for the Jayhawks’ soccer program from 2015 through 2018.
She was a native of Washington state, and a member of two NCAA Tournament teams during her career at Kansas, according to the university’s athletics department website.
Marek appeared in Douglas County District Court for a bond hearing, according to the Kansas City Star.
He remains jailed on $1 million bond.