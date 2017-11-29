Former KU student convicted in sexual battery case

A former University of Kansas student has been convicted of misdemeanor sexual battery for groping a female friend who was in bed with him.

Twenty-year-old Hanbit Chang of Shawnee was found guilty Tuesday. Although his sentencing was delayed, Chang’s attorney, John Frydman, said Chang will be required to register as a sex offender for 15 years.

The incident occurred in September 2016 in Chang’s dorm room.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports the trial revolved around the issue of consent.

Frydman argued Chang thought the woman was consenting based on her actions leading up to the touching. But prosecutors argued the women’s previous actions were irrelevant and she didn’t consent to the touching.

Chang is no longer a student at Kansas.