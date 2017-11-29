WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


55°F
Mostly Cloudy
Feels Like 55.7°
Winds East 2 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy57°
38°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear59°
31°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear60°
36°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear61°
41°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy67°
50°

Former KU student convicted in sexual battery case

by on November 29, 2017 at 1:16 PM (4 hours ago)

A former University of Kansas student has been convicted of misdemeanor sexual battery for groping a female friend who was in bed with him.

Twenty-year-old Hanbit Chang of Shawnee was found guilty Tuesday. Although his sentencing was delayed, Chang’s attorney, John Frydman, said Chang will be required to register as a sex offender for 15 years.

The incident occurred in September 2016 in Chang’s dorm room.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports the trial revolved around the issue of consent.

Frydman argued Chang thought the woman was consenting based on her actions leading up to the touching. But prosecutors argued the women’s previous actions were irrelevant and she didn’t consent to the touching.

Chang is no longer a student at Kansas.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.