WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


77°F
Clear
Feels Like 77°
Winds North 0 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear79°
61°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Thunderstorm74°
66°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Overcast77°
62°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Mostly Cloudy78°
60°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Chance of Rain80°
63°
WIBW Weather Alert for Shawnee County:
Flash Flood Watch until 7:00am on August 6, 2017

Former Lawrence mayor seeks probation for embezzlement

by on August 4, 2017 at 12:40 PM (3 hours ago)

A former Lawrence, Kansas, mayor awaiting sentencing for stealing money from a food pantry while he served as the organization’s executive director is asking a federal judge for probation.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Jeremy Farmer says in court filings in advance of his scheduled Aug. 15 sentencing that he has cooperated with authorities and maintained a steady job. He believes that merits probation instead of prison time.

Farmer pleaded guilty in September of last year to one count of interstate transportation of stolen funds.

Farmer resigned from Just Food and his elected seat on the Lawrence City Commission in August 2015 after it was revealed that he had not paid more than
$50,000 in federal and state payroll taxes on behalf of the nonprofit Lawrence food agency.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.