Former Leavenworth inmate sentenced to 15 years in prison for attacking prison guard with scissors

by on October 11, 2018 at 4:29 PM (48 mins ago)

A former Leavenworth inmate has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for attacking a Leavenworth prison guard with a pair of scissors.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said 27-year-old Richard James Jr. was also ordered Wednesday to pay $18,692 in restitution.  James, who is in federal custody, pleaded guilty to assaulting a federal officer.  He admitted that he sharpened a pair of grooming scissors and stabbed Joseph Brian Wilson, a unit manager for the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.  Other corrections officers pulled James off Wilson to stop the attack.

Prosecutors say James told investigators he wanted a “change of scenery” and attacked Wilson so he would be moved to another prison.

