Former Lyndon Implement Dealer Don Sloop Dies

Donald “Don” Sloop, 88, Lyndon, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, at Midland Hospice House in Topeka.

Born January 28, 1930, at Lyndon, Don was the son of Lyle and Berneita Fanning Sloop.

Graduating from Lyndon High School in 1949, he married Frances Borgelt, March 13, 1954.

A farmer-stockman, Don owned and operated Sloop Sales and Service near Lyndon for 30 years. He was honored as a Vermeer Master Dealer in 2002.

Sloop Sales and Hook’s Repair Inc. was established with Don Hook in 2003.

Serving in the United States Army, Don was on the Olivet and Valley Brook Township Boards and the Rural Water Board.

Don was preceded in death by his wife Frances on September 1, 2017; a son, Scott Sloop; his parents; and sisters Jean Burns-Johnson and Rose Anne Sloop.

He’s survived by six children, 21 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were Saturday, Dec. 22, at the Feltner Funeral Chapel in Lyndon, with burial in the Melvern Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Hospice, Alzheimer’s Association or the Lyndon United Methodist Church. They should be sent in care of the funeral home.