Former Manhattan City Attorney sentenced to federal prison

by on December 20, 2017 at 10:02 AM (43 mins ago)

The former Manhattan City Attorney was sentenced Tuesday on child pornography charges.

According to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall, 55-year-old Bill Raymond of Andover pleaded guilty to three counts of transporting child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography. Raymond admitted that he emailed child pornography to himself using a cellular telephone and a computer on Nov. 9, 2014, Feb. 28, 2015 and May 17, 2015. He also admitted that on July 30, 2015, he possessed child pornography.

The crimes occurred in Butler and Riley counties. Raymond became the city attorney in Manhattan after serving as an assistant county counselor in Sedgwick County. Raymond will serve 210 months in Federal prison.

