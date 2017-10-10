Former Missouri regulator praises Clean Power Plan rollback

A former member of the Missouri Public Service Commission sees the rollback of the Clean Power Plan as a positive for the electrical grid.

“This is great news for the all of the above strategy for electric generation that I have been talking about for many years,” said energy expert Terry Jarrett. “The Obama era’s Clean Power Plan was really a regulatory overreach. It was popularly called the war on coal.”

If fully implemented, the Clean Power Plan would have shut down a large number of coal-fired power plants and really crippled the coal industry. This development may give the coal industry new life.

“The administration is looking at the permitting process for these power plants and trying to simplify them and cut the red tape as well,” said Jarrett. “You’re going to see coal plants that were slated to retire stay open now. Some of the newer plants, the permitting will be a little bit easier. It’s really going to lead to reliable and affordable electricity continuing in America for the foreseeable future.”

Jarrett sees less regulation as an advantage for the entire industry.

“A lot of the folks that were in favor of the Clean Power Plan are a little bit upset today with this announcement,” said Jarrett. “I really see this as an opportunity for all forms of energy including the renewables and what they call green energy to continue to grow. It’s been growing in our country for several years. I see no reason why it will not continue to grow. It just sort of levels the playing field for everything. We need the base load generation that coal plants and nuclear plants and natural gas plants can supply, but we do have a lot of wind resources out there. Kansas is a perfect example. In western Kansas, lots of new wind farms going up out there that can supply energy. This really is a great day for energy in general in the United States. It really sends the signal that the focus is going to be on reliable and affordable electricity.”

Jarrett believes this will lead to a more stable and reliable electric grid.