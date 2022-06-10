Former Officer Found Not Guilty In Deadly Shooting

A jury has found a former Kansas police officer not guilty in the 2017 shooting death of a man inside his vehicle while responding to a report of a domestic dispute at a home.
Matthew Harrington was found not guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the death of 47-year-old Antonio Garcia Jr., the Kansas City Star reported.
The shooting occurred when Harrington – then a Leavenworth police officer – responded to a domestic dispute involving Garcia.
Garcia left the home, but later returned and was sitting in his vehicle when Harrington approached.
Prosecutors said Garcia had a knife but didn’t threaten Harrington, who fired several times into the vehicle after the two men struggled, according to video from Harrington’s body camera.
Harrington was fired from the department in 2018 after an internal investigation found he had violated policies on use of deadly force.