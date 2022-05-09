      Weather Alert

Former Officer To Be Tried Again

May 9, 2022 @ 6:36am

A former Kansas police officer accused of shooting a man to death five years ago while on duty will face a new trial next month after his first trial ended in mistrial.

Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson says that Matthew Harrington’s new trial on an involuntary manslaughter charge will begin June 6th, the Kansas City Star reported.

Harrington’s first trial ended when a jury could not reach a unanimous verdict.

Harrington is charged in the July 2017 shooting of 47-year-old Antonio Garcia Junior, as Garcia sat inside a vehicle.

Harrington was fired in 2018 after a police department investigation found he violated policies on use of deadly force.

A Leavenworth County judge ruled in 2020 that Harrington could not claim legal immunity, sending the case to trial.

You May Also Like
Some Kansans Getting TurboTax Money Back
KCK Man Found Guilty Of Pregnant Girlfriend's Murder
Man Pleads Guilty In Swatting Case
Kansas Supreme Court Looking For Volunteer
Wendy's High School Athletes of the Week
Wendy's High School Athletes of the Week - May 5, 2022
AP Sports
Connect With Us Listen To Us On