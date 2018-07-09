WIBW News Now!

Former Overland Park CPA pleads guilty to filing false tax returns

July 9, 2018

Federal prosecutors say a former Kansas certified public accountant has pleaded guilty to filing false tax returns.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McCallister said 70-year-old Robert Purinton, of Fountain Hills, Arizona, was sentenced Monday to one year and one day in jail.  He also was ordered to pay the cost of his imprisonment, estimated at $34,000, and restitution of $106,055 for unpaid taxes.

Purinton pleaded guilty to one count of making a false statement on his 2009 tax return by under-reporting his income.  He agreed to make restitution for taxes owed in 2009 and 2010.  During those years, he was a CPA with an accounting firm in Overland Park.

