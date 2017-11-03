WIBW News Now!

Former physician assistant at Leavenworth hospital sentenced for sex crimes against patients

November 3, 2017

A former physician assistant at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Leavenworth has been sentenced for sexual crimes against patients.

The Kansas City Star reports 66-year-old Mark Wisner was sentenced Friday to 15 years and seven months in prison.

Wisner was convicted in August of sex crimes involving four patients at the Eisenhower Veterans Administration Medical Center in Leavenworth

Prosecutors said Wisner performed improper and medically unnecessary genital examinations on patients from 2012 to 2014. He resigned and had his license to practice revoked in 2015.

Dozens of other former patients have filed civil lawsuits claiming they were subjected to similar behavior by Wisner.

Photo courtesy of Brown County Sheriff’s Office.