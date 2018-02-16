Former Pittsburg State University teacher arrested for third time

One of the two former Pittsburg State University associate professors arrested for stalking and breach of privacy last year has been arrested again.

Pittsburg police say 47-year-old Peter Rosen was arrested Wednesday on charges of stalking and violations of a protection from stalking order. He was released on $2,000 bond.

The Pittsburg Morning-Sun reports Rosen has been arrested three times since a search in December found illegal videotaping of someone who was nude or nearly nude. Rosen, former associate professor and chairman of Accounting and Computer Information Systems, also was arrested in November on a misdemeanor stalking charge. All three arrests involve the same person.

Barry Wilson, former associate professor and chairman of Graphics and Imaging Technology, was arrested at the same time as Rosen in December. He was released on $2,000 bond.