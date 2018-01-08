WIBW News Now!

Former Pratt elementary school secretary sentenced to prison for making bomb threat to town’s high school

by on January 8, 2018 at 2:25 PM

A former Pratt elementary school secretary has been sentenced to prison for making a bomb threat to the town’s high school.

Claudia Rodriguez-Oviedo was sentenced Monday to concurrent sentences of a year for aggravated criminal threat and eight months for unlawful act concerning a computer.

The threat, sent via a fake email account, prompted school officials to call police, evacuate the high school and cancel school events.

The district’s technology director determined the email was sent from within the school and traced it to a computer assigned to Rodriguez-Oviedo, who was a secretary at Southwest Elementary School.

Rodriguez-Oviedo is in the U.S. on a work visa that expires in March.  Pratt County Attorney Tracey Beverlin said she will likely face deportation after her prison term.

Photo courtesy of Pratt County Jail.

