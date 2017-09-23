WIBW News Now!

Former Republican presidential candidate and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole hospitalized

by on September 23, 2017 at 6:32 AM (6 hours ago)

A spokeswoman says former Republican presidential candidate and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole has been hospitalized since last week for low blood pressure. Dole spokeswoman Marion Watkins said in an email Friday that the 94-year-old former Kansas senator has been hospitalized since Sept. 13 at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center outside Washington, D.C. Dole tweeted that he hopes to be home in a few days, “sipping a cosmo.”

