Former Schlitterbahn Co-Owner Pleads Guilty On Drug Charge

Dec 30, 2021 @ 7:09am

The former co-owner of a Schlitterbahn water park in Kansas where a 10-year-old boy was killed on one of its rides faces sentencing in March after he pleaded guilty to a felony drug charge.

Jeff Henry, 66, pleaded guilty this month to possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

In exchange for the plea, two other drug-related charges and a charge of hiring someone for sex were dismissed.

Henry was charged in 2018 after police found drugs and an alleged sex worker in a Merriam hotel room he and others were in, KCUR reported.

Henry will be sentenced March 4th.

The arrest occurred while Henry and other Schlitterbahn officials faced charges, including second-degree murder, in the death of 10-year-old Caleb Schwab, who was decapitated on a Schlitterbahn water slide in Kansas City, Kansas, in 2016.

Henry was awaiting a court hearing in that case when he was arrested at the hotel.

Schlitterbahn closed its Kansas City location, and now operates only two parks in Texas.

