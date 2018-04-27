WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


77°F
Clear
Feels Like 77°
Winds WNW 15 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear77°
44°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear69°
43°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy73°
57°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy81°
65°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy78°
65°

Former school choir director admits to sex with student

by on April 27, 2018 at 4:00 PM (1 hour ago)

A former teacher of the year for a northeast Kansas school district has admitted to having sex with a student.

Forty-five-year-old Todd Burd pleaded guilty on Friday to amended charges of unlawful sexual relations.  The Kansas City Star reports he initially was charged with aggravated criminal sodomy after a 16-year-old boy reported being assaulted while sitting in Burd’s pickup truck.  Court documents say the victim told police that Burd sent photographs and messages that were “sexual in nature” to the boy.  The victim said Burd was pressuring him to meet after school hours.

Burd taught music and was the choir director at Gardner Edgerton High School in late 2016, when the incident happened.  Burd received the Gardner-Edgerton district’s Teacher of the Year honor in 2015.  His sentencing is set for June 29th.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.