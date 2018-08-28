WIBW News Now!

Former Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputy admits to evidence destruction; enters diversion agreement

by on August 28, 2018 at 11:01 AM (5 hours ago)

A former Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputy has admitted to evidence destruction as part of a diversion agreement.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Justin Price will pay $353 and perform community service as part of the agreement he signed Thursday.  Price was charged with a misdemeanor count of official misconduct in February.

In the agreement, he said he destroyed evidence three or four times to ensure the outcome he promised to suspects.  Authorities began investigating in December after a driver involved in a narcotics investigation raised concerns.

The driver told an investigator that Price had said to her that “because she’d be cooperative at the stop that he would destroy the evidence he’d collected and not charge her.”

