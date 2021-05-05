Former Shawnee County Employee Sentenced
A former Shawnee County employee has pleaded guilty to theft of county funds, and been ordered to repay $13,216 in restitution, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says.
Jessica Jean Marie Schwerdt, 38, pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor theft in Shawnee County District Court.
Judge Jason Geier accepted the plea, and sentenced Schwerdt to 12 months of probation.
He also ordered Schwerdt to pay restitution to the county, which was paid at the time the plea was entered.
The case was investigated by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.
Schwerdt was formerly employed in the county’s human resources department.
She no longer works for the county.
She admitted to taking cash that was intended for retiree insurance payments.