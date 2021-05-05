      Weather Alert

Former Shawnee County Employee Sentenced

May 5, 2021 @ 6:49am

A former Shawnee County employee has pleaded guilty to theft of county funds, and been ordered to repay $13,216 in restitution, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says.

Jessica Jean Marie Schwerdt, 38, pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor theft in Shawnee County District Court.

Judge Jason Geier accepted the plea, and sentenced Schwerdt to 12 months of probation.

He also ordered Schwerdt to pay restitution to the county, which was paid at the time the plea was entered.

The case was investigated by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

Schwerdt was formerly employed in the county’s human resources department.

She no longer works for the county.

She admitted to taking cash that was intended for retiree insurance payments.

You May Also Like
Jayhawk Leipold
Dzwierzynski: Jayhawks nail can't-miss hire with Leipold
Creed Humphrey
The Kansas City Chiefs take Oklahoma center Creed Humphrey in 2nd round with 63rd overall pick
Nick Bolton
Chiefs draft 2021: Second round - Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri
Noah Gray
Chiefs trade up, select Duke TE Noah Gray with 162nd overall pick in 5th round
Trey Smith
Kansas City Chiefs add more OL depth with Trey Smith from Tennessee in 6th round