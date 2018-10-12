Former sheriff’s deputy sentenced for lying about missing machine gun

A former deputy with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department was sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison for lying to investigators about a missing machine gun.

U.S. Attorney Stephan McAllister said in a news release that 60-year-old Robert Doty, of Guymon, Oklahoma, was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to lying to a federal investigator. In his plea, Doty admitted that in March 2018 he lied to a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent who was investigating a report that an Uzi machine gun was missing from the sheriff’s office.

Doty told the agent he took the gun to a range to shoot and returned it. Doty actually took the gun to a third party’s house and left it there. Doty’s certification as a law enforcement officer has been revoked.