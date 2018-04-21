WIBW News Now!

Former sheriff’s lieutenant pleads to theft charges

by on April 21, 2018 at 9:52 AM (23 mins ago)

A former Dickinson County sheriff’s lieutenant pleaded guilty to felony theft for stealing evidence from the sheriff’s office.

The Salina Journal reports two other charges against 49-year-old Greg Swanson were dropped Thursday in exchange for his guilty plea. Swanson was ordered to forfeit his law enforcement credentials for all U.S. states.

Prosecutors accused Swanson of stealing between $1,500 and $25,000 in cash that was seized as evidence between August 2012 and January 2017. He was ordered to pay $6,760 in restitution.

The plea agreement calls for Swanson to receive a suspended seven-month prison sentence and be on supervised probation for two years. He will be required to spend five days in jail.

Swanson began working for Dickinson County in January 2009, after 19 years at the Saline County Sheriff’s Office.

