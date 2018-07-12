WIBW News Now!

Former sheriff’s lieutenant sentenced for stealing cash from Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office

A former sheriff’s lieutenant was placed on two years of probation for stealing more than $22,000 in cash from the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office.

Forty-nine-year-old Gregory Swanson was sentenced for felony theft Wednesday after pleading guilty in April.  He also admitted stealing more than $3,400 in money used by the Drug Enforcement Unit to buy narcotics.

The Salina Journal reports Swanson expressed remorse before being sentenced.  He was ordered to serve five days in jail before his probation.

He resigned in May of 2017 after serving in the sheriff’s department for nearly five years.  He also agreed to permanently forfeit his law enforcement credentials in Kansas and other states.  He worked for 19 years in the Saline County Sheriff’s office before moving to Dickinson County.

