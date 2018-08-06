Former Speaker believes experience will help him if elected to Congress

Kansas 2nd District Republican candidate Doug Mays got into the race late, but he’s glad he’s there.

“I had a number of people encourage me,” said Mays. “These are people that I trust, people from outside of Kansas encouraged me to run. I thought, yeah, I’ll offer myself and my experience to the public here. If they like it, they’ll nominate me. If they don’t, they’ll nominate someone else. It’s been an interesting campaign, albeit very short.”

Mays believes his experience as Speaker of the Kansas House taught him how to work together with others to get things done.

“I did it for four years,” said Mays. “I was, at that time, I think, the sixth or seventh Speaker in the history of the state that had ever served more than one term. We were right in the middle of school finance and some very big issues at the time. We managed to balance the budget in record time, had short sessions and we funded schools. I think we brought a level of cooperation between the different groups and caucuses in the House.”

Mays also worked with the Senate and the governor’s office to get legislative work done. He also believes his previous work while Paul Davis was in the legislature will help him know how to campaign against him in the fall.

“Paul Davis is an excellent candidate,” said Mays. “He’s been at this now for over a year, I think and he’s raised a lot of money. He’s got the makings of a good ground game out there. He will be a very worthy opponent. I think that I can have a really good chance of defeating Paul Davis. I know Paul. I’m not afraid to debate him. I know the issues that he is strongest on and the issues that he’s weakest on. We both have voting records. I’m sure that will come up.”

The two served at the same time in the Legislature during Mays’ term as speaker after Davis was elected in 2002 until Mays left in 2006.

Image courtesy Mays for Congress Facebook page. Full interview with Mays is below.