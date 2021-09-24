      Weather Alert

Former State Rep Pleads Not Guilty

Sep 24, 2021 @ 7:26am

Former Kansas state Representative Michael Capps has pleaded not guilty to 19 counts that allege he tried to defraud federal, state, and county government organizations out of more than $450,000 in coronavirus relief funding.

Capps entered the plea via video conference from his lawyer’s office during his arraignment hearing, the Wichita Eagle reported.

Capps also agreed to surrender his passport while he awaits trial.

Federal prosecutors have said Capps filed forms inflating the number of employees he had at two businesses and a sports foundation, and then applied for loans to pay the non-existent employees.

Capps is charged with multiple counts of making a false statement, bank fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering.

The alleged fraud involved the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program and Emergency Injury Disaster Loan programs, which are designed to provide assistance to businesses that struggled during the pandemic.

