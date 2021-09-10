Former Teacher Found Guilty of Stalking Fourth Grade Girl

A former Olathe teacher has been found guilty of stalking a fourth-grade girl while he was teaching her at an elementary school.
James Longabill, 59, of Lenexa, was convicted of reckless stalking.
Testimony indicated Longabill took more than 240 pictures of the girl’s legs and buttocks.
She was 10 when Longabill was teaching her at Meadow Lane Elementary School in Olathe.
The girl, now 12, testified that knowing about his actions made her scared to be alone at night and gave her nightmares, The Kansas City Star reported.
Loganbill’s sentencing is set for November 3rd.
He faces a maximum penalty of a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.
Loganbill’s lawyer said he hopes to overturn the verdict on appeal.
Because of this case, the Kansas Legislature recently changed the crime of reckless stalking to a felony, which carries more prison time.
Loganbill filed for retirement after three decades working at three different schools in Olathe.