Former Topeka Zoo director bids a fond farewell to Tiffany

More than 500 people came out Friday to say good bye to one of the Topeka Zoo’s most famous residents. Tiffany the Gorilla died last week after doctors discovered she was suffering from late stage ovarian cancer. The 49-year-old lowland gorilla was born in Kansas City and came to Topeka in 1969 thanks in part to the efforts of then-zoo director Gary K. Clarke.

Before he took over as head of the Topeka Zoo in 1963, Clarke worked one-on-one with Tiffany’s parents at the Kansas City Zoo. The self-professed “gorilla godfather” says Topeka was a natural fit for the young Tiffany as he remembers her first day in the Capital City.

“We were rolled out a red carpet at the entrance to the zoo,” said Clarke. “She was wearing a diaper when she walked down [the red carpet]. We had a sign across the front door to the building that said ‘Welcome Tiffany to Topeka.’ She tore that sign up right on schedule. It was a glorious occasion.”

Clarke says Tiffany’s arrival was perhaps most anticipated by her potential suitor, Max – a male gorilla who went on to become an iconic figure during the “World Famous” era of the Topeka Zoo.

The first day that Tiffany was in our zoo we did not put Max and Tiffany together,” recalled Clarke. “We kept him by himself all night long so that the next morning we can take Max into Tiffany’s exhibit and Max could have Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”

Clarke, who retired in 1989 and recently came back to the zoo as its director emeritus, recalls Tiffany’s fun and sometimes mischievous personality showing through at an early age. Clarke adds that he might have contributed a little to her playful nature.

“Tiffany would sometimes slip out the back door go down to the service aisle,” said Clarke. “My office is upstairs and she would run up to the top of the stairs and sit there. The keeper would come and yell, ‘Tiffany get down here,’ and go up and grab her by the hand and take her back to the exhibit. One day she went around the corner and came into my office jumped over my lap and then squeezed down under my desk. The keeper came in and said, ‘Where’s Tiffany?’ I said ‘I don’t see the gorilla in here!'”

For Clarke, Friday’s memorial was more than just a tribute to the zoo’s beloved gorilla. It was a testament to what the zoo itself means to the Topeka community, and vice versa.

“The rapport between our zoo and this community is unlike any place else,” said Clarke. “People around here know the animals on a first-name basis. [Tiffany] touched so many lives and I think too many people not only have a better understanding and appreciation of, not just animal life in general, but specifically of gorillas. Tiffany is responsible for a lot of that.”

Tiffany was born on July 15, 1968 and died Sunday, August 21. At 49-years-old, she was one of the oldest zoo gorillas in the world with a known birth date.