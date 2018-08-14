WIBW News Now!

Former treasurer/adviser of student media group fired after spending $21k of group’s money for personal use

by on August 14, 2018 at 11:31 AM (3 hours ago)

The former treasurer of an organization whose members advise student journalists was removed from his position after spending $21,000 of the group’s money for personal use.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Corbin Crable sent a statement Monday to members of Kansas Collegiate Media acknowledging falsifying reports to cover up his misuse of funds.  Crable is a former journalism adviser at Johnson County Community College, and served as treasurer for KCM from September 2014 until July 12th.

The statement was sent at the request of KCM president Stacy Sparks.  She says Crable has been “extremely cooperative and contrite” and that the money has been returned.  She says the group decided against asking for formal charges to be filed.

Crable said in the statement that he is “truly horrified” by his actions.

