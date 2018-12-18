WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Former U.S. Attorney for Kansas considering run for Senate seat

by on December 18, 2018 at 4:21 PM (2 hours ago)

Former U.S. Attorney for Kansas Barry Grissom has talked to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee about a possible run for Republican Senator Pat Roberts’ seat.

The Kansas City Star reports that Grissom confirmed Monday that he’s been considering a 2020 run as a Democrat for roughly a year.  Although he’s not made his decision, he’s laying the groundwork.

Roberts is 82 and hasn’t yet decided whether he’ll seek re-election for a term that would keep him in office through his 90th birthday.  He’s seen as vulnerable because he survived a primary challenge in 2014 against a political newcomer with less than 50 percent of vote and needed a flood of national money to win the general election.

Roberts’ spokesman dismissed Grissom’s chances, describing Grissom as an appointee of President Barack Obama.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.