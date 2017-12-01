Former U.S. Senator coming to Kansas to talk about Convention of States

A former U.S. Senator is coming to Kansas next week to talk to Kansans about an Article V Convention of States to amend the U.S. Constitution.

“It’s about how the States can save America,” former Senator Jim DeMint said. “I’ve served in the U.S. House and the Senate. I’ve worked in Washington for 20 years and Washington is not going to fix itself. They’re never going to stop spending. We’re over $20 trillion in debt and there’s no plan to ever stop deficit spending.”

DeMint believes that the states need to step back in and restore the original limits on the federal government.

“The way this has to happen is, individual state legislatures have to agree to come together in a convention to propose amendments,” DeMint said. “We’ll be in Kansas talking to legislators, talking to grassroots activists, folks in the media, just to help people see that this is the way that we can save our country.”

DeMint will be speaking at a free event in Lenexa on December 7 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Thompson Barn at 11184 Lackman Road. Seating begins at 6:30 p.m. There is a pre-event reception that has a charge from 5:45 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., as well.

The key to the type of Article V convention DeMint is advocating for is its relatively narrow scope.

“The convention has to stick to the subject matter that is in the call for convention,” said DeMint. “Some folks worry about a runaway convention. That cannot happen under an Article V, because until 34 states agree on the agenda for that convention, there won’t be a convention. Over 400 states, since the Constitution was written, have called for an Article V convention, but we’ve never had one, because 34 states have not agreed on the same subject matter.”

Twelve states have called a convention to propose amendments to do three things, to restrain the federal government fiscally, such as balance the budget, to restrain the authority and jurisdiction of the federal government, such as unfunded mandates or running our healthcare system and finally to limit the terms of federal elected officials, judges and bureaucrats.

“Thirty-four states are required to call a convention, but they can only suggest amendments,” said DeMint. “Thirty-eight states have to ratify an amendment. It’s a high bar. Those who are worried about what states might do should look at what Congress or what judges are likely to do if we don’t call this convention and get the federal government back in its original box.”

A Convention of States simulation was held in Colonial Williamsburg in 2016.