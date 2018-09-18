Former U.S. Senator Nancy Kassebaum endorses Laura Kelly

Former U.S. Senator Nancy Kassebaum, a longtime Republican star in Kansas, is endorsing Democratic nominee Laura Kelly rather than Republican Kris Kobach in the state’s gubernatorial election.

Kassebaum said in a news release Tuesday that Kelly has displayed bipartisan leadership while serving in the Kansas Senate since 2004.

Kassebaum, who served three terms in the U.S. Senate, told The Kansas City Star that she believes Kobach has focused on ways to achieve his goals that are not best for Kansas. Former GOP Gov. Bill Graves and more than two dozen other Republicans announced their support for Kelly last week.

In response, Kobach’s campaign called Kassebaum part of a group of “tired has-beens” who are pretending to be Republicans but who actually left the party a long time ago.