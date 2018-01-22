Former Uber executive running for Kansas secretary of state

WIBW News Now!

by on January 22, 2018 at 12:36 PM

A former Uber and Google executive is running for the Democratic nomination for Kansas secretary of state.

Brian McClendon’s announcement Monday is a sign that Democrats are making a serious run at a statewide office held by an early Kansas supporter of President Donald Trump.

Republican incumbent Kris Kobach is running for governor this year.  He was vice-chairman of Trump’s recently disbanded commission on election fraud.

The 53-year-old McClendon said Trump’s election helped spur him to leave Silicon Valley, return to his hometown of Lawrence and consider a run for public office.  McClendon left Uber last year after nearly two years as a vice president.  Before that, he was Google’s vice president of engineering for nearly 11 years.  He is a University of Kansas research professor who advises startup firms.

