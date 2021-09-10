      Weather Alert

Former Volleyball Coach Arrested On Sexual Exploitation Charges

Sep 10, 2021 @ 5:44am

A former Kansas City volleyball coach has been arrested after an investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office.

In July of last year, the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office received a report alleging that 27-year-old Levinson “Levi” Gibson, a volleyball coach employed by the Dynasty Volleyball Academy in Kansas City, Kansas, had solicited nude photos from a juvenile female volleyball player.

A few days later, a search warrant was executed at Gibson’s workplace in Kansas City.

Shortly after, Gibson resigned from his coaching position.

An arrest warrant was issued for Gibson last month for one count of sexual exploitation of a child.

Gibson traveled from his home in Indianapolis, Indiana, and turned himself in at the Leavenworth County Jail.

Gibson was booked into the jail.

Investigators do not currently have evidence that additional victimization occurred.

However, anyone with information about this case is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME.

