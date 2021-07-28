Former Wichita High School Teacher Arrested

A former Kansas high school teacher has been jailed and charged with child sex crimes, The Wichita Eagle reports.
Police arrested Wichita resident Shawn Wingfield, 48, on two felony counts of sexual exploitation of a child.
Wichita police spokesman Officer Charley Davidson said the agency investigated Wingfield after a report that he sent “concerning” text messages in June.
A Wichita Northwest High School spokeswoman told the newspaper that Wingfield began working there in August of 1997.
He resigned July 19th.
He most recently was a debate coach and gifted student teacher.
Wingfield posted on Facebook last week that he was resigning for his personal health and wellbeing.
He’s in the Sedgwick County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
Wingfield is barred from having contact with any child under age 18.