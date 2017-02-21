Former Wichita mayor confirms gubernatorial bid

The first Democrat to enter the 2018 race to the Kansas Governor’s office says he’s running in an effort to get the state back on the right path.

During a three city media blitz on Monday, former Wichita mayor Carl Brewer announced that he will compete in the Democratic primary in the upcoming election. The retired captain with the Kansas Army National Guard chose his hometown of Wichita to make the official announcement, followed by visits to Topeka and Kansas City.

Brewer says the direction Kansas has been going, financially speaking, has not looked good over the last six years.

“We’re borrowing money and doing a lot of different things we probably should not be doing. We have to be able to do something about that,” Brewer said. “We’re creating additional hardship for the citizens of Kansas. We’re driving some of the costs back down to the communities, the neighborhoods and families.”

Concerns over the state’s budget aside, Brewer considers several items to be at the top of his list of priorities. Those include education, public safety and infrastructure. He adds that improving and maintaining the Kansas highway system is also vital to the state’s economy.

“We have to have nice highways for individuals to be able to commute,” Brewer said. “[If] you have nice highways, then you have new businesses and jobs.”

Brewer, who worked as an executive at Spirit AeroSystems after his second mayoral term and markets his own Brewer’s Best Bar-B-Que Sauce, says he can bring both political and business sensibilities to the Statehouse.

“In business, you don’t spend money you don’t have. And that’s kind of simple, really,” Brewer said. “It’s the same concept that you have in your homes. We have to do business the exact same way here at the Capitol in Topeka. You get the revenue in place and you spend what you’ve allocated to spend on that particular project.”

Brewer says the best, if not only way to see that approach taken by the Legislature is through bipartisan cooperation. He points to the ongoing feud over school funding as an example of an issue that could benefit from a more collective mindset amongst lawmakers.

“When you start looking at the monetary aspect, you have to ask if this is important and if you’re going to see the dollars today,” Brewer said. “No you’re not going to see the dollars today, but it’s an investment for the future. If you don’t have an educated workforce or individuals graduating from high school, businesses aren’t going to come see you. They’re going to go where they can find that educated, skilled and trained workforce.”

Running as anything but a Republican in a primarily red state has proven itself a challenge for many Democrats seeking office in Kansas. And while the 2016 election saw voters favor more moderate lawmakers over incumbent conservatives, Brewer feels that the gubernatorial race will transcend party lines.

“I think Kansans are willing to vote for anybody who can give them an opportunity to have a voice or who demonstrates that they’re concerned about them,” Brewer said. “No matter what their beliefs are.”