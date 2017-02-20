WIBW News Now!

Former Wichita mayor expected to announce run for Kansas governor

by on February 20, 2017 at 8:00 AM (3 hours ago)

Former Wichita Mayor Carl Brewer is expected to officially announce that he will run for governor next year.

The Wichita Eagle reports Brewer, a Democrat, will make an announcement regarding “his political future” on Monday with stops in Wichita, Topeka and Kansas City, Kan.

Republican Gov. Sam Brownback is serving his second term and cannot seek re-election because of term limits.

Brewer served two terms as Wichita mayor, from 2007 to 2015 and before that was a council member for six years.

He has worked in government relations at Spirit AeroSystems since stepping down as Wichita mayor.

Other Democrats considering a possible run include Paul Davis, a former House minority leader who narrowly lost to Brownback in 2014, and former state Agriculture Secretary Josh Svaty.

