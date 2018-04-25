WIBW News Now!

Former Wichita PD officer suing the city and two police officials

by on April 25, 2018 at 12:29 PM (3 hours ago)

A former Wichita police officer is suing the city and two police officials for sex discrimination.

Tiffany Dahlquist, who was a patrol officer for six years, alleges in a federal lawsuit filed Monday that the department discriminated against her after a teenager reported that Dahlquist hit her car and didn’t stop in September 2016.

The Wichita Eagle reports Dahlquist denied hitting the car and prosecutors declined to file charges, citing a lack of evidence.

In her lawsuit, Dahlquist contends police conducted an unusually aggressive internal investigation before the criminal investigation was concluded. She was fired in February 2017 but three days later that decision was overturned and she was reinstated.

Dahlquist later resigned because she said she didn’t trust the department to protect her.

Spokesman Charley Davidson said the police department doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

