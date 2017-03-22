WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


40°F
Clear
Feels Like 32°
Winds East 14 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy59°
50°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Chance of a Thunderstorm79°
64°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Rain71°
50°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Chance of Rain60°
43°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Mostly Cloudy67°
46°

Former youth center worker at Fort Leavenworth sentenced for sex crimes involving a minor

by on March 22, 2017 at 9:47 AM (14 mins ago)

A former worker at a youth center on Kansas’ Fort Leavenworth has been sentenced to seven years and seven months in prison for the sexual abuse of a 13-year-old girl.

The Kansas City Star reports that 24-year-old Nicholas Clark was sentenced in Leavenworth County District Court for aggravated indecent liberties with a child and aggravated solicitation of a child.

Authorities said Clark solicited the child at the center in August 2014, and that the girl’s mother went to police after finding conversations between Clark and the girl on the girl’s cell phone.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.