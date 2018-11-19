Fort Hays State has unique educational programs among Kansas public institutions

Fort Hays State University sent a senior member of its administration, Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Jeff Briggs, across the state earlier this month to promote the institution. Dr. Briggs reminds us that for a large portion of Kansas, Fort Hays is the closest state school.

“When you get to Western Kansas, we are the University of Western Kansas,” said Dr. Briggs. “We’re the only four-year public institution in the western half of the state.”

What some may not know though, is there are about as many Tigers crouching in China as there are studying in Hays.

“About 4600 students are on our residential campus in Hays, a traditional campus environment,” said Dr. Briggs. “We have over 7000 through our virtual college online and we serve right at 4000 students in our partnership programs in China. We have two primary partner institutions in China. We have over 40 full-time faculty who teach in these programs. Faculty in areas of English, organizational leadership, business and philosophy, who teach on the ground, in China, to Chinese students teaching in English.”

There is also a non-traditional program for high achieving Kansans that allows them to get started at Fort Hays State early.

“We’re the home of the Kansas Academy of Math and Science,” said Dr. Briggs. “High achieving high school students come to us as juniors in high school. They take university level courses, transfer those back to their home high school, articulate those to graduate from their high school, as well as earn the college credits. They will graduate with 60 credit hours. Then, these phenomenal students, many stay at Fort Hays State and pursue a baccalaureate degree, but many transfer to the best institutions in the country to earn a baccalaureate and advanced degrees.”

For more information on all Fort Hays State has to offer, go to fhsu.edu.

Image courtesy: Fort Hays State University