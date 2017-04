Authorities in Fort Riley are asking for help in the search for a missing soldier.

According to a release, Staff Sgt. Garett Michael Swift, 37, was last in contact with his unit around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Swift drives a 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe with license number HAV 507.

A spokesperson for the 1st Infantry Division says Swift is only being sought to ensure his well-being.

Anyone with information on Swift’s whereabouts is asked to call Fort Riley Military Police Desk at (785) 239-6767.