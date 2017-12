A Fort Riley soldier was found dead in his home Saturday.

According to a release from Fort Riley, Sgt. 1st Class Kevin Johnson, an artillery mechanic was found unresponsive in his home by a friend who called 911.

Johnson was pronounced dead by the first responders. The Junction City Police Department is investigating Johnson’s death.

Johnson joined the Army in April 1993 and arrived at Fort Riley in September 2014. His home of record is Sumter, South Carolina. He was 46 years old.