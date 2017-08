A Fort Riley soldier found in his car just after midnight Monday died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Thirty-year-old Alejandro Johnathan Franquiz was a Staff Sergeant assigned to Fort Riley.

He was found by a Geary County Sheriff’s Deputy parked on I-70 at the mile marker 311 off ramp just before 12:15 Monday morning.

An autopsy was completed and the information was released Thursday.